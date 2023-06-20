Police open inquest docket to investigate real cause of Joemat-Pettersson’s death

Johannesburg - The “sudden” and unexplained death of former ANC MP and Cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who died this month, has since been mired in speculation. It follows conflicting reports about the real cause of her death becoming newspaper fodder.

On Monday, June 5, 2023, the death of the 59-year-old was confirmed by the ANC, a party she served for the better part of her life. Two weeks ago, it was reported that Joemat-Pettersson, who was alleged to have been the central figure in the bribery and extortion scandal by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband, died following a “long illness”. The news was dismissed by many South Africans, who refused to believe that she died by natural causes.

Her death, which occurred less than two weeks after the scandal broke, was seen as too much of a coincidence and a source of sinister motives. On Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed in a statement that they have opened an inquest docket after Joemat-Pettersson’s death was determined to be “unnatural”. “The police have confirmed that ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s death has been determined as unnatural and will now be the subject of an inquest investigation. An inquest docket has been registered and is under investigation. The autopsy report has been finalised, and we are awaiting a final report from the Department of Health on the cause of death,” Brigadier Mathe said.

Mathe said the SAPS was still awaiting a final report to confirm this. “We were still awaiting a final report from the Department of Health on Joemat-Pettersson’s cause of death. This would only be communicated to her family and would not be released to the public,” Mathe said. Usually, inquest dockets are opened in circumstances where there are, at the time of the person’s death, no obvious signs of foul play.