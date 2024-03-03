Police plead for unity as efforts to locate missing Joshlin Smith, 6, still ongoing

No efforts and resources will be spared in continuing the hunt for the Western Cape’s missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith, police have vowed. Despite reports that the police had discontinued the search for the 6-year-old from Saldanha Bay due to an alleged depletion of resources, much to the dismay of many who voiced their concern on social media platforms, nothing could be further from the truth.

Instead, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of the little girl at the weekend where he assured them of the ongoing policing efforts to fast-track the youngster’s safe return. Following the interaction with the parents, a community meeting was also held where Cele pleaded with the community to remain “cool-headed” and to allow officers to continue with the investigations unhindered. He cautioned the community about allowing certain groups from attempting to use the unfortunate tragedy to score “political mileage” by peddling false information.

“You are a community that has united through this trying time, don’t allow those who are trying to get political mileage out of the disappearance of a little girl to divide you. Unite and work with the police to bring her back home. “From the police’s side, I want to assure you that no resource will be spared to find her. The police have not withdrawn from this search and they are under a directive to work closer with anyone who comes up with any valuable information that can assist,” added Cele. Smith went missing on February 19, after she was left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, reported to be Jacquin Appollis.

Appollis has since spoken out on a number of media platforms that he felt responsible for her disappearance although he does not know what happened to her. He alleged that he last saw the child at around 2pm while she was outside playing with her friends. According to the SAPS Missing Person’s Bureau, every five hours a child goes missing in South Africa, bringing that to as many as 1 697 children a year.

Even private security experts warned during November 2023 that the kidnapping rate in South Africa had reached “alarmingly” high levels. Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann commented that the “clients” in kidnapping cases were as diverse as the crime itself, and could be anyone from criminal organisations and political extremists to kidnappers for ransom, “express” kidnappers and even family members embroiled in a dispute. It was for this reason that Bartmann advised that one of the best ways to protect loved ones, especially children, was by putting vigilance into action each and every day.

He explained that while they had stepped up their patrols at drop-off and home-time at schools within their footprint, there were a number of mechanisms parents could employ to keep their children safe. This included for children to be reminded to always walk to or from school with a friend or friends; to stick to streets they know; and never to take short cuts through quiet areas or empty parking lots, especially walking with cellphones and iPads in full view. In instances where they get picked up at school, he said, children should be warned to never leave the premises but wait inside the school grounds for their lift to arrive.