Police political killings task team launches a manhunt for killers of NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu

Johannesburg – The SAPS National Task Team on Political Killings said it has mobilised maximum resources to apprehend suspects behind the killing of an NFP councillor, Ntombenhle Mchunu. At around 1am on Sunday, police responded to a shooting incident at the councillor's place of residence in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 75-year-old councillor was declared dead at the scene, while a minor child who was in the residence survived the incident. The minor is in critical condition in the hospital. "A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation," said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. NFP leader Canaan Mdletshe said the councillor was sleeping at her home when unknown gunmen broke into her house and fired several shots, killing her instantly before fleeing.

"We are extremely hurt by the attack. It is hitting us badly because the signs have been there. Since the NFP-ANC-EFF block took over the reins in Nongoma, there have been threats made by senior leaders of a certain political party as well as individuals. We call on Police Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner to deploy a specialised team of police in Nongoma," said Mdletshe. Police said anyone with information on this incident is requested to call the crime stop hotline at 0860010111; callers may remain anonymous. Earlier this month, Francois Rodgers, the leader of the DA in the KZN legislature, called on Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi to urgently hold a meeting of all political party leaders in the province regarding a resurgence of politically motivated killings in the province.