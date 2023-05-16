Police probe ‘ill treatment’ of rape victim, 17, at hands of police officer

Johannesburg - Gauteng police are investigating allegations of bad treatment of a 17-year-old rape victim at Tsakane police station. SAPS whistle-blower and activist Patricia Mashale took to social media in an effort to expose an officer by the name of Colonel Manake, who allegedly told a rape victim to "stop crying because he did not send her to the place where she was raped".

Mashale said that she received a complaint via her inbox. "My niece was raped today around 4pm, took her to the police station; they took the statement but told us that the police officer who deals with such cases is not there and he will come fetch her today to take her to the hospital. As old as I am, I am struggling to sleep. How can she sleep with all that dirt on her jafa? I can't. This is too much. I told her to go back to the police station and record everything. This is what Colonel Manaka of Tsakane police station said to her. Have the recording, "The girl was raped yesterday already; she was sent home because they say the people working with rape victims are off duty on weekends," said the aunt to the victim.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told The Star that as soon as this was brought to the attention of the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Saturday, the provincial inspectorate was instructed to follow up on the allegations. "A formal complaint has since been registered, and it is under investigation. A statement has been obtained from the victim, and the members involved will be dealt with according to internal disciplinary steps," Muridili said. She further said: "All SAPS members must comply with the Ministerial Six Point Plan on GBVF and other prescripts to ensure, among other things, that there is no secondary victimisation of any gender-based violence complainants.“

Muridili emphasised that all victims of crime are expected to be treated and served with respect and dignity as per the code of conduct. She said should that not be the case in any way, members of the public are encouraged to report such behaviour to the Service Complaints on (0800) 333-177, head office toll-free, 082 442 2000 Gauteng standby, 082 759 2590, WhatsApp, and MySAPS App [email protected] "I encouraged the family to sue, and a lot of victims have already reached out to me. Their cases were even closed. I advised them to demand nolle prosecution certificates and approach AfriForum for private prosecution. In fact, every victim of crime who was denied justice should do it," said Mashale.