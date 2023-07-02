Police probe inquest after man died through alleged smoke inhalation while his wife was hospitalised

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police have opened an inquest case following the death of a man at North Street in Clewer near Vosman on Thursday, while his wife is fighting for her life in hospital. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that preliminary investigations suggest that the man could have died of smoke inhalation.

Mohlala said that according to information, a concerned neighbour went to check on a couple residing in his neighbourhood after being suspicious when he did not see them that morning until around 9am. "He reportedly went to their house only to find that the husband and wife were showing no sign of movement. That was when he alerted the authorities, and paramedics as well as police went to the scene," Mohlala said. "Upon arrival, the man was certified dead by the medical team. Meanwhile, the wife was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment."

According to police, there was a fire in the house made out of coals; hence, it is suspected that the couple could have inhaled smoke. "However, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death. The ages of the two as well as their identities are unknown at this stage," Mohlala said. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, was saddened by the man's death and has sent condolences while wishing a speedy recovery to the wife.