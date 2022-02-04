Police relied on self-confessed, liar’s statement in probe

A police officer has made a startling admission that his team wholly relied on a statement of a self-confessed killer and liar before pouncing on Nthuthuko Shoba, the man accused of orchestrating his girlfriend’s killing. While he initially testified that police arrested Shoba based on their own investigation, sergeant Mpe Teme changed his tune after a grilling cross-examination by defence counsel Norman Makhubela.

Teme took to the witness box yesterday at the South Gauteng High Court, down town Joburg, to testify in favour of the state’s case against Shoba. Shoba, 34, stood accused of murdering or conspiring to murder Tshegofatso Pule, his girlfriend who was eight months pregnant with their child. He also faced a count of defeating the ends of justice. Pule was brutally killed on 4 June 2020. Muzikayise Malephane, 32, confessed that he fatally shot her and hanged her lifeless body in a secluded area in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

In a confession that fetched him a 20-year jail sentence instead of a life term for a premeditated murder, Malephane told the police that Shoba ordered the hit on Pule for R70,000. Malephane made his confession in his second statement to police. He testified against Shoba last week, and admitted that he lied in his first statement to police. In this first statement made after his arrest, Malephane said under oath that Shoba stabbed Pule to death and dragged her.

He changed his tune in the second statement and said that he shot and killed Pule. Malephane also revealed details pertaining to how Shoba allegedly hired him to kill the expectant mother. Shoba was arrested on the same day Malephane was sentenced to 20 years last year February. Yesterday, Makhubela pressed Teme on the events that caused police to nab Shoba and charge him with murder. Teme was involved in the police investigation into Pule’s killing.

Makhubela suggested to Teme that police arrested Shoba based on the second statement of Malephane, whom he described as a self-confessed killer and liar. Though he admitted that Shoba was arrested following Malephane’s sentencing, he denied that police relied on the confession. “It was based on our own investigation,” Teme told the court. But Makhubela quizzed Teme on details that indicated police did not independently gather and verify evidence before arresting Shoba.

These included that police did not take Malephane to the Noordgesig secluded spot in which he claimed to have fatally shot Pule. “We did not take him to the scene in question because at that stage he was already in prison,” Teme said. Teme also admitted that police did not take Malephane to the dam in Mpumalanga in which he claimed to have dumped the firearm he used.

Police also did not probe the cellphone number the state alleged Shoba used to call Malephane. The number was registered in the names of different people, whose addresses were known. “It had a lot of names registered to it and their ID numbers were in a confusing manner,” he said, explaining why police never went to interview them. Makhubela put it to Teme that his testimony indicated police were content to arrest Shoba based on Malephane’s word.

“I put it to you that what emerges about you … creates the impression that you were ready and happy to accept the word of Malephane because he made a statement that seemingly solves your problem of solving this case and without much further ado, you went to arrest the accused hoping that he will be convicted,” Makhubela told Teme. Teme replied: “Yes, that’s true.” The trial will continue next Tuesday.