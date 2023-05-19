The police are looking for armed suspects after Pakistani diplomats were robbed at gunpoint while driving out of a shopping Mall in Tshwane.
The diplomats from the Pakistani High Commission in Pretoria were driving out of the shopping mall in Brooklyn.
The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the footage has gone viral on social media.
It shows a Mercedes Benz transporting the diplomats, a man and two women, approaching a boom gate to exit, and as the gate opens three gunmen approach the car, with firearms visible, from a vehicle believed to be a getaway car which has blocked the road.
The suspects proceeded to open the back doors of the diplomatic car and hastily rob the victims.
From another angle, the video shows the white getaway vehicle reversing to block the car transporting the diplomats.
And as the gunmen point their firearms at the diplomatic car another vehicle, supposedly carrying civilians, is seen dashing for safety.
Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, confirmed that a case of armed robbery had been opened, and police were searching for the suspects.
“It is reported that at approximately 2pm on Thursday a male and two females were driving out of the shopping mall in Brooklyn when they were accosted by three armed suspects, who pointed the driver with a firearm and demanded that he open the door.
“The suspects then robbed the victims' cellphones and jewellery. No injuries were reported,” said Masondo.
“The police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111,” he added.
IRS Forensic Investigations CEO Chad Thomas said crimes against diplomats were a big problem.
“High ranking officials in embassies, high commissions and consulates generally have a close protection detail. SAPS also has a dedicated unit that patrols the diplomatic precinct in Pretoria. The problem is that there are many other diplomatic staff that provide administrative services, who wouldn’t qualify for protective services. They are targets because it is assumed that they carry forex, and their vehicles stand out because of the distinctive diplomatic number plates,” Thomas said.