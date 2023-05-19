The police are looking for armed suspects after Pakistani diplomats were robbed at gunpoint while driving out of a shopping Mall in Tshwane.

The diplomats from the Pakistani High Commission in Pretoria were driving out of the shopping mall in Brooklyn. The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the footage has gone viral on social media. It shows a Mercedes Benz transporting the diplomats, a man and two women, approaching a boom gate to exit, and as the gate opens three gunmen approach the car, with firearms visible, from a vehicle believed to be a getaway car which has blocked the road.

The suspects proceeded to open the back doors of the diplomatic car and hastily rob the victims. From another angle, the video shows the white getaway vehicle reversing to block the car transporting the diplomats. And as the gunmen point their firearms at the diplomatic car another vehicle, supposedly carrying civilians, is seen dashing for safety.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, confirmed that a case of armed robbery had been opened, and police were searching for the suspects. “It is reported that at approximately 2pm on Thursday a male and two females were driving out of the shopping mall in Brooklyn when they were accosted by three armed suspects, who pointed the driver with a firearm and demanded that he open the door. “The suspects then robbed the victims' cellphones and jewellery. No injuries were reported,” said Masondo.