Police seek public assistance in locating Vice Chancellor's bodyguard murder suspects

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is seeking the assistance of community members in locating three suspects linked to "the murder of Mboneli Vesele, the bodyguard of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare. The SAPS confirmed it has obtained three J50 warrants of arrests for Bafana Chiliza 24, Nkosiyazi ‘Dipopoz’ Maphumulo 28, and Siphiwo ‘Spijojo’ Jejane 35. The trio are believed to be hiding between KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape provinces.

The suspects are wanted for the murder of Mboneli Vesele who was employed by the University of Fort Hare (UFH) as a body guard of the vice-chancellor. On January 8, 2023, Vesele was seated in his vehicle outside the vice-chancellor's residence in the Eastern Cape when he was assassinated by three suspects who were driving a maroon vehicle. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was confirmed dead at the scene. A murder case was opened at Alice police station for investigation.

“An intensive investigation by the National Task Team investigating Political related cases yielded positive results when they arrested 10 suspects including three varsity employees who are suspected to be behind the plot. It is reported that the suspects orchestrated the whole thing in order to be awarded security tenders. The 10 accused are still attending court,” said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. She said police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the Investigating Officers Warrant Officer Nkosi on 082 557 5789, Sergeant Mokoena on 081 851 7758 and Sergeant Khorommbi on 063 695 8590. Mathe said those who wish to remain anonymous when providing information to SAPS, are advised to download the MYSAPS APP and share an anonymous tip off.

Violence and tragic incidents at UFH include the murder of Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets. Houses where some senior management reside were also shot at. Earlier this year sister paper, Cape Times reported that UFH) staff members and Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’s former bodyguard Anwar Khan were among 15 more suspects who appeared at the heavily guarded Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court The accused are: Isaac Plaatjies, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Louis Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Gosain van der Haar, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Terrence Joubert, Bradley Conradie, Sarah Burger, Craig Retief, Nthabiseng Makhoba and Khan.