Johannesburg – A 43-year-old sergeant working for Detective Services in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, is expected to appear in court after allegedly shooting and killing his 36-year-old partner. Police said at this stage the motive for the senseless killing was unknown, but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

The suspect will appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) on charges of murder. The shocking incident took place on Tuesday night just before 11 o’clock at a fuel station in Bushbuckridge. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of the woman.

According to the report, the victim was in the kiosk behind the counter, where she was employed as a cashier, when the father of her three-year-old daughter arrived and entered the convenience store. The man was permitted by the security guard to enter as he was known to be a police officer who often visited the woman. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said that after entering the kiosk, an argument ensued between the two. "The member allegedly drew his service pistol during the heated conversation and shot her multiple times," said Mohlala.

He said the security guard managed to lock the gunman inside the kiosk before he and other employees ran for their lives, leaving him behind with the victim bleeding profusely. The female victim sustained gunshot wounds. Mohlala said the police in Bushbuckridge were alerted, and they swiftly responded to find the member still inside the kiosk. He was then disarmed and arrested, as well as charged with murder. The service firearm was seized for further investigation. Mohlala said the paramedics also attended the scene. The woman was certified dead.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was also informed, and they will conduct their investigation. Meanwhile, Manamela has urged members of the SAPS and the public in general in such instances to seek professional assistance from Employee Health and Welfare or other relevant services from social workers rather than resorting to violence. "Incidents of domestic violence are heartbreaking, because innocent children are often left destitute. What is more concerning in this incident, is that the suspect is a police officer who should be protective," Manamela said.