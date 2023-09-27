Police slowly winning the fight against crime - Cele

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele says crime intelligence information remains central to winning the fight against armed and ruthless gangs, even as the police are starting to make a dent in crime. Cele said that in the past week alone, police registered a number of successes, including the latest takedown of cash-in-transit heist suspects in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, in which four suspects were killed and three arrested.

Cele took the opportunity to express appreciation for the working relationship with the Hoedspruit Farmwatchers, who worked closely with the SAPS in taking down this syndicate. The minister was speaking at a media briefing, on recent police successes in Pretoria yesterday. He said the operationalisation of the Increased Crime Prevention and Combating Action Plan through Operation Shanela was yielding the desired results in combating organised crime.

“We have made serious inroads in stabilising the institution. Each day, the intelligence community, through working with the SAPS specialised units and intervention teams, is responding to crime and dismantling syndicates, cartels, and any organised criminal groupings using violence for their criminal gains,” Cele said. He said that in Gauteng, a multidisciplinary team led by the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team rescued an 18-year-old Wits University student from a kidnapping syndicate last week. The syndicate had been targeting the LGBTQI+ community through a popular dating app called Grindr.

“Police have broken the back of this particular kidnapping syndicate that has so far been linked to over 50 kidnappings, where ransom demands were being made,” he said. Cele said in North West in August 2023, an operation had led to the arrest of seven suspects who had kidnapped victims for ransom related to municipality contracts. He said that in KwaZulu-Natal, 24 hours after an incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of five men at a shopping centre in Richards Bay on September 19, police traced two suspects to an estate in Ballito where a shootout ensued; they were shot and killed.

Meanwhile, according to Cele, police were close to cracking the double murder case of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, who were gunned down in Durban in February. This as KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that a weapon used in the fatal shooting had been located. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) welcomed the “good work” of the men and women in blue, saying it appreciated that “even under the difficult and strenuous circumstances in which they find themselves, their efforts are yielding fruit”.

“In further enhancing this good work, it would be prudent that the SAPS also invest more in increasing the SAPS capacity in terms of manpower and training and a plan to curb police killings,” Popcru national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said. Crime expert Chat Thomas from IRS Forensic Investigations said that by all indications, the ongoing Operation Shanela was delivering results. Noting that the police talking to the media and keeping the public updated about the successes resulting from Operation Shanela, he said, “this can only bode well for the fight against crime”.