File picture

Johannesburg - The investigating officer in the case of two teenager brothers accused of raping their great-grandmother, 96, intends on opposing bail when the matters return to court. According to the Eastern Free State Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mmako Mophiring, the two suspects - aged 15 and 19- are still in custody and the investigating officer in the matter intends on opposing bail.

"The older suspect is retained at Makwane Police Station and will appear for his bail application on Wednesday,” he said.

“The 15-year-old boy is still at the Thabo Mofutsanyana Secure Care Centre, and is expected to appear at the Makwane Magistrate Court on March 27, Mophiring added.

Mophiring said the investigating officer in the case was expected to also take a stand in court to state why the suspects should not be granted bail.

The two suspects were arrested on February 25 after the 19 year-old handed himself over to the Family Child Protection and Sexual Offence unit at Makwane Police station.

This was after a case of rape was laid against the teenager. The 15-year-old was later arrested.

Mophiring said it all started in December when the family took the old woman to a doctor after it had been found that she had been raped.

The doctor is alleged to have confirmed that the old woman had indeed been violated.

Instead of alerting the police, the family is alleged to have spoken to the boys about the matter and told them to never do it again.

However, the boys allegedly continued raping the old woman which prompted the family to finally lay charges that led to the teenagers' arrest.

The Star