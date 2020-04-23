Police to pay R340k to two men wrongfully arrested for murder

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered the police ministry to pay R340000 to two men who were wrongfully arrested and spent nine months in jail for murders that they did not commit. The ruling sends a strong message to the police over the practice of arresting suspects based on forced confessions instead of evidence gathered via probes. In a majority judgment of the Bloemfontein-based court, Acting Judge Petrus Koen ruled that Police Minister Bheki Cele was liable to pay damages to Johannes Mahlangu and Johannes Mtsweni, who were held in custody for nine months. Cele was ordered to pay R190000 to Mahlangu and R150000 to Mtsweni. The payment to Mtsweni will go to his estate because he has since passed away. The two were arrested and detained in May 2005 for four murders they did not commit. Four family members were found slain in their Mhluzi, Mpumalanga, home.

These were Vusi Motebu, his partner Thuli Mathebula and two minor children.

On May 29, 2005, Mahlangu was home when detective inspector Emson Mthombeni arrived and arrested him without a warrant.

It emerged as a common cause in court that Mahlangu was taken to the police station, where he was tortured for a couple of hours and forced to confess to the murders.

The police placed his legs in irons and handcuffed his hands behind his back, while they repeatedly suffocated him by placing a rubber tube or a plastic bag over his head.

After he succumbed and confessed, Mahlangu was forced to reveal his alleged accomplice’s identity. He identified Mtsweni, an acquaintance that resided in the same street.

Mthombeni placed Mahlangu’s forced confession in the docket, an act that resulted in the pair having to face a murder trial.

Without bail, they remained in custody for nine months. The case was also remanded several times.

The director of public prosecutions declined to prosecute Mahlangu and Mtsweni, resulting in their release on February 10, 2006. At this time the real killers were linked to the crime by fingerprints and prosecuted.

Dumisani Makhubela, Johannes van Rooyen and Penuel Mkhonto were jailed for life.

The SCA ruled that an inadmissible confession that police forced from Mahlangu after torturing him was the cause of the pair’s detention from the time they were arrested until they had a chance to apply for bail.

Judge Koen said while the forced confession was the factual cause of their detention during the first two weeks, “it was not the legal cause of their detention beyond June 14, 2005, on which date the plaintiffs could on probability have applied for bail, and would have been released - that is, after a period of two weeks’ judicial detention.”