Police union calls for police killings to be declared treason

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) in Gauteng has lamented the latest incidents of police killings in the province and across the country. The union has called for police killings to be declared treason due to the rise in police killings in 2023.

This past year, the police have reported no less than 32 police killings in the country. Sapu said this festive season has seen a number of police attacks as well as killings that have sent shock waves through the country. This comes after a police officer was killed alongside three of his siblings in Rietgat, Pretoria, on January 1 this year.

In another incident, also in Pretoria, two police officers who were said to be a couple and living together were found murdered. An investigation was subsequently opened to determine the reason behind their deaths. In recent weeks, the union said it received reports of three police deaths including a suicide death.

“The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is disturbed, saddened and disappointed at the rate that police are dying in South Africa. During the festivities of December 2023 there has been a number of police attacks but what stood out were the deaths that left families in utter disbelief around Gauteng by loss of their loved ones. “As SAPU Gauteng Province, we had three deaths, two killings and one suicide. This calls for greater concern to the Gauteng Provincial police commissioner, Lt General Elias Mawela and the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele as we are at a loss of young lives that could have had a great impact on the growth of the police service as an organisation,” the union said. The union has urged South African to come forward and expose those behind police killings.

“Sapu in Gauteng is calling on the community to come forward and expose police killers as they live among us in our society. “Criminals are compromising the safety of South African citizens thus we advocate for the functionality of community policing forums in the province to work hand in glove with the police in exposing murderers and police killers,” it said. The union said for the better part of 2023, it had been calling for police killings to be declared treason.