Police union wants government to do more to protect police lives

The South African Policing Union has urged the government to do more to protect its men and women in blue. Sapu says it has noted with grave concern the increase in the number of police deaths and shootings by criminals in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the level of lawlessness should no longer be tolerated. Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed during his third quarter crime stats on Friday that more than 10 on-duty officers and 12 off-duty officers were killed in the quarter. In 2023, crime stats for the first quarter showed that 31 police officers were murdered between April and the end of June 2023 – an average of one officer every three days.

“Sapu has noted with grave concern the law enforcement officers killing rate, as revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele, in our country is still unacceptable and very high. These statistics prove a major cause for concern on safety and security sector at large. “It is beyond doubt that being a law enforcement officer in South Africa is extremely dangerous. Our members are not safe whether they are on- or off-duty. This is an indictment on the authorities to do more to curb the senseless and violent murder of law enforcement officers,” Thobakgale said. Sapu said it was not convinced that the government was doing enough to remedy the situation in spite of convictions against some of the perpetrators, adding that one death was one too many.

“The fact that there are life terms secured against convicted police killers … is not good enough as that will not bring back our members to life. Our ideal situation is where not a single member of the safety and security sector is being killed. “We want to acknowledge the heavy sentences imposed on police killers is a positive step towards dealing decisively with ruthless police killers. Lengthy and tough sentences would certainly serve as deterrent to other criminals that they will be dealt with harshly. “We are extremely concerned about the high number of law enforcement officers murdered where it is reported that 38 law enforcement officers were killed. This points to a situation where our country could be categorised as a Mafia state,” said Thobakgale.