Police unions says cost cutting measures in the SAPS will be ‘disastrous’

Johannesburg - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has raised concern over cost-cutting measures in the SAPS to close the fiscal gap. Popcru said these suggested measures, which are based on instructions “scandalously” issued to departments by the Minister of Finance, are regrettable.

A leaked document in the possession of “The Star”, titled “Cost containment measures 23–24,” which Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola signed at the bottom on September 17, 2023, suggests that police need to tighten their belt, which the union said it is afraid might affect service delivery for South Africans. According to the communiqué, cost containment measures were imposed on national departments, public entities and provinces to close the fiscal gap. The communiqué said the Cabinet noted that the economic growth outlook had worsened significantly, relative to expectations outlined in the 2023 Budget, given the impact of more intense load shedding and freight and port logistical constraints, among other things.

“Given the need for urgent action, the National Treasury proposed stringent measures to the Cabinet with respect to budget implementation and budget adjustments for the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. Subsequent to a letter issued, the department was requested to down manage expenses and impose more stringent cost containment measures,” said the document. According to the communiqué, when it comes to compensation expenses: “The appointment of all new employees is frozen except if an employment offer has already been made or approved by National Treasury together with the Department of Public Service and Administration, after considering the submission by the National Commissioner, motivating that it is a critical post. Any requests affecting the compensation budget of SAPS may only be considered after funds have been made available by the Divisional Commissioner for Financial Management Services and approved by the National Commissioner.

“Audits should be done by all cost centres to ensure all employees receiving applicable allowances are still entitled to them. Respective legislation and collective agreements should be used as a guide for qualifying personnel.” The communiqué said that the other cost containment measures imposed suggest that overtime remuneration should be paid within the allocated budget of each cost centre as no additional funding will be made available for the remainder of the 2023/24 financial year. “Overtime for administrative duties should be limited, with no Sunday hours or public holidays to be considered. Only essential travel abroad, with limited personnel, will be considered. Inter-provincial deployments must be limited, with only essential personnel being deployed.

“No approval for accommodation within a radius of 150km (300km return) from the place of work should be considered,” the document said. It also suggests that virtual platforms (National Instruction 6/2021) must be used for meetings, and only meetings with a security risk may be considered for a contact session, on condition that the applicable head (DPCI, Divisional Commissioner, or Provincial Commissioner) approves such an application. When it comes to conferences or Imbizo, all applications for catering services should be frozen.

“New services must be for critical needs, based on the job description of the applicant. The use of state vehicles is to be limited to absolute essential and operational travel,” said the document. Popcru national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said part of the challenges faced within the SAPS is due to unfilled, vacant posts in expanding its staff complement. “The uneven allocation of resources and the infrastructural integrity of our police stations, among others. What this means is that there will be even less spending on addressing these issues, and therefore, with the rising crime levels in the country, our police officers will continue to be undermined and overwhelmed as they would not be in a position to fulfil their mandate,” said Mamabolo.

“The SAPS lost over 11 178 officers between 2020 and 2022, meaning a declining staff complement while the South African population is rising with all its socio-economic challenges.” He said most police officers are backyard dwellers, as they don’t qualify for RDP houses, and they can’t afford bonded houses. “This also happens while they haven’t received salary increases for the past three years, so it will certainly further lower the morale among these workers,” Mamabolo said.

He added that “in his maiden Sona, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there’s a need to halve violent crimes within a decade, and yet the Finance Ministry’s decisions do not allow for the realisation of that objective.” Mamabolo said in Gauteng alone, over 1 169 police vehicles have been decommissioned, meaning less capacity for service delivery. “These unilateral measures will be disastrous,” Mamabolo said.