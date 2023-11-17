Police urge parents to be vigilant after expelled learner kills schoolmate

A 20-year-old Grade 10 learner at a school in Boschfontein, Mpumalanga, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a learner who had been expelled from the school. The victim was attacked a short distance from Mbambiso High School, soon after school ended.

Police found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Beside the body was the knife that was allegedly used in the murder. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. According to police, the learner who was allegedly expelled last year was enrolled at the school when he was in Grade 9.

The suspect fled, but his parents later turned him over to the police. He was released into the custody of his parents, but a probation officer was brought in to conduct an assessment. Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphne Manamela, Mpumalanga police commissioner, has called on parents to keep an eye on their children and to seek professional assistance when things get out of control.