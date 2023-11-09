Police vow to arrest criminals who gunned down witnesses outside Randburg court

The fatal shooting of two people who were making their way to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court has been condemned by political parties, civil society and the public. The pair were allegedly targeted on Wednesday by assailants in a black Mercedes-Benz who opened fire on them.

The victims were witnesses set to take the stand in a 2018 case of police brutality. The case involves four SAPS officers. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela also condemned the incident, saying that their investigators were hard at work following every lead. “We believe that in the near future we will be able to identify those who are responsible for this. We call upon the community who were closer to where the incident happened to assist us in cracking this case,” Mawela said.

He said there were police officers inside all courts. “Those police are the ones who must make sure there is order inside the court. The court itself … from the Department of Justice they do have security who are ensuring access control. So this incident happened in front of the court, it’s a public space. Unfortunately, when it happened, there was no one nearby to assist. “With our investigation we believe that those who committed the heinous crime will be arrested soon,” said Mawela.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “Police have opened a case of murder and are searching for the suspects. It is reported that the victims were walking towards the Randburg Magistrate's Court when they were approached by the suspect who shot at them.The victims were certified dead at the scene.” According to reports, one victim, a woman, was a domestic worker who was accused of participating in a house robbery in Midrand. She was arrested and while in custody, the four police officers booked her out, and allegedly assaulted her before she was brought back.

It is believed that she then opened a case of assault against the officers. She was supposed to give evidence the day she was gunned down. The other victim, a man, was a witness. City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele strongly condemned the killings outside court. ‘’It is essential to note the plague of murders that continue to haunt what was once an ‘A Class African City’’. It has now become an ungovernable city where anyone with a weapon can use it to end a life,’’ Makhubele said.

She said: "Not only is it scary that this transpired near an institution set to protect our people and also enforce order and authority, it is more chilling to the spine the idea of what we wish to tell the world and our investors about who we are as people. If we as people of government aren’t concerned about the dilapidating state of our social order, we have a problem!’’ Workers at the court said they feared for their safety. Kaya FM reported that workers told them that the security system at the court needed to be improved for everyone’s protection.