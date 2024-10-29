Political tensions rise as EFF, MK Party, and ANC condemn DA’s Ukraine visa agreement

The EFF, MK Party, and the ANC have come out guns blazing against the DA’s plan to appease what they termed Ukraine and its sponsors (the West). On Monday, the parties issued statements separately, condemning the DA’s stance on wanting to forge a relationship with Ukraine and granting them free visas.

DA party, represented by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, announced on Sunday that he had signed a “historic” agreement granting visa-free access to South Africa for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports - and vice versa. “We continue to see Ukraine as a valued ally, as a valued friend, who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid, right through to now. “I look forward to President Ramaphosa adding his signature to this agreement in the coming week so that we can conclude this important step forward for relations between our two peace-loving nations,” Schreiber said at the time.

His sentiments were echoed by party leader, John Steenhuisen, questioning the country’s relation with the people of Russia, saying the government should instead focus on creating new jobs and improving relations with Western countries, as the country’s alliance was not beneficial. Steenhuisen called on South Africans to stop being friends with the Russian people, as Nelson Mandela called for, and to start working again for the neo-colonisers represented by the West and the USA. President Cyril Ramaphosa hit back at Steenhuisen, saying the second-largest partner of the Government of National Unity cannot impose its political positions on him under the guise of a coalition government.

At the same time, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula reiterated that Ramaphosa would not approve a visa-free agreement with Ukraine, following Schreiber’s statement that such a deal was already in place. Mbalula assured South Africans that Ramaphosa would not bow to DA pressure, reiterating the ANC’s commitment to maintaining its political course. MK Party also said it strongly opposed any expansion of South Africa’s diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

“Ukraine is not autonomous but an imperialist project serving the interests of the West. Ukraine under its current leadership is engaged in a proxy war on behalf of the West aimed at destabilising Eastern Europe, especially Russia. “South Africa should not ally with a neo-colonial puppet state. We caution against any agreements with Ukraine that may facilitate the entry into South Africa of defeated right-wing Ukrainians supported by the DA. “And call for a clear, principled foreign policy stance that is consistent with anti-imperialism and opposes Western influence,” the MK Party said in the statement.

The Red Berets equally criticised the DA on its official statement, saying that only “white supremacists” would sign a political agreement with a state that is involved in a global conflict without discussing the issue with the head of state and the minister of International Relations for submission to a Cabinet meeting. “It is obvious that the DA intends to turn South Africa into a pawn of the imperialist powers. This agreement should be rejected by all South Africans as it opens the gates for neo-Nazis to use South Africa as a base for intelligence processing against our ally, Russia. “Based on the DA minister’s actions in aiding neo-Nazi militants, it is fair to characterise the DA as a bunch of neo-Nazis who want to position South Africa as a neo-Nazi state.