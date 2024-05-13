Politicians find solace in churches on campaign trail

As the days draw closer to the May 29 polls, political parties have found comfort in churches, seeking prayers and support while campaigning to congregants ahead of the elections. On Sunday, a slew of political parties made their way to churches across the country, praying for a well run elections day, while urging congregants to vote for their chosen parties.

Rise Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal and its provincial premier candidate Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo visited the St John’s Apostolic Church in Ladysmith, asking for prayers as the elections draw near. Amid the water-shedding crises in KZN, Rise Mzansi donated a Jojo tank to the church as a temporary solution for residents who continue to experience the struggle of limited access to water and sanitation. “Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and addressing such challenges is crucial for the wellbeing and development of communities. Jojo tanks are a practical temporary solution for water storage, especially in areas where access to clean water is limited,” said Hlongwane-Mhlongo.

She said the church was also facing security issues, because there was no gate that protected the building and community members. “This church has taken on the responsibility of caring for family members in need, including those who have special needs. The church is also in need of a gate to protect the community members they are taking care of. “Leaders of the church have been addressing the issue to the leading government, but as usual, the ANC keeps on failing communities and organisations,” said Hlongwane-Mhlongo.

Joining the prayer bandwagon, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba attended a service at the New Generation Church in Lenting, Limpopo. The IFP’s premier candidate for KZN Thami Ntuli attended a morning service at the Lutheran Church in Mzingazi, Richards Bay. This includes staunch Christian and leader for the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), Colleen Makhubele. She attended a service at Gospel Fire Family Church in Vereeniging in the Vaal Triangle. Makhubele is calling for a Christian government. She previously said a Sara government would bring forth social order and moral behaviour in society.

The church tour ended with former president Thabo Mbeki visiting the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa at KwaDukuza on an ANC campaign trail in KZN for a few days. Addressing congregants Mbeki pleaded with them to vote for the ANC, saying the party acknowledges its transgressions and is working towards fixing them. He said the ANC this time will not disappoint the public’s expectations of service delivery and economic emancipation.