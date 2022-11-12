Leaked Phala Phala report that says Ramaphosa put the ANC in disrepute denied by Integrity Committee

By Lehlohonolo Mashigo The Phala Phala Farmgate drama is proving to be a hot potato during this weekend’s ANC NEC meeting, the first physical gathering for the members of the highest decision making body of the party in years.

This is after an alleged leaked report on the Farmgate scandal is said to have concluded that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has brought the party into disrepute. Media reports suggested that in a leaked draft report, titled “Progress report on the Phala Phala matter”, Ramaphosa told the commission that he was barred from speaking on the matter by the office of the public protector. An integrity committee statement has denied that the Phala Phala report was leaked.

“In terms of the Integrity Commission terms of reference it is the chairperson and deputy chairperson who are authorised and entrusted with full responsibility to engage the media and release any media statement on the work of the commission,” says the statement. The statement said neither the chairperson George Mashamba nor his deputy Brigitte Mabandla has released any of the commissions reports including the Phala Phala report. ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said during a media briefing that the integrity meeting reports will only be presented today.

“The integrity commission reports have been handed to the SGO (Secretary General Office) and will be presented by myself to the NEC,” said Mashatile He said that this was a crucial NEC meeting as the party is preparing for the December conference and that a lot of reports that will be presented will be heading to NASREC next month. Pretoria News