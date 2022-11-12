Paul Mashatile says ANC NEC will discuss step aside rule

By Lehlohonolo Mashigo Johannesburg - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has said the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will be discussing the party’s step aside rule.

He said that there have been plenty of discussions on the rule where its fairness has been called into question. “There have been a lot of discussions about it, where people are decrying its fairness. We will look into that as the NEC and tighten the rope, but generally, everybody accepts that if you are alleged to have been involved in wrongdoing you must appear before the integrity commission,” he said. Mashatile said that there is often confusion where it is thought that a member steps aside only when they are charged, and he outlined the provisions of the ANC constitution on the controversial rule.

“No, if there are serious allegations that the integrity commission is of the view that they are damaging to the party, they as the integrity commission, can take a decision that you should step aside,” he said. Mashatile said that once that decision is taken, it has to be followed through, adding that if there are charges against a member and the member appears in a court of law, the person must immediately step aside. “Because if you don’t, you will be suspended by the ANC,” he said.

The step aside discussions will also be accompanied by the adoption of various reports. These reports include the integrity committee report on the Phala Phala scandal which seriously implicates Ramaphosa in allegations such as money laundering and kidnapping, as well as organisational reports and financial reports, among others. “So that by the time delegates arrive all the documents must be ready,” said Mashatile.

