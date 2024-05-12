Popcru calls for removal of police head responsible for colleges

The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has defended SAPS Divisional Commander for Human Resources, Bongiwe Zulu, over allegations made against her by police union, the The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru). This comes after the union called for Lieutenant-General Zulu’s removal amid allegations of her failure to lead in the smooth running of operations at various police colleges which she oversees.

On Tuesday, Popcru president Thulani Ngwenya said he was concerned about the growing number of complaints against Zulu following numerous complaints abut her style of leadership. Zulu was appointed to her role in 2018 with parts of her responsibility being oversight of SAPS colleges. Ngwenya has indicated that there have been complaints received by the union, with many of the unit managers who want her out due to her many failures as a leader.

“The working conditions and culture that have been created are unacceptable, plain and simple. Our members have reported that this commissioner’s management style is undermining morale and creating a hostile environment for both staff and trainees,” Ngwenya said. Ngwenya said the union was concerned about the impact this has on the well-being and mental health of employees. “This not only impacts employees’ mental health, but is jeopardising the quality of training that candidates receive, threatening their safety and success as future SAPS members. This situation cannot be allowed to stand. We will not stand by while the foundation of our police service crumbles.”

According to complaints received by Popcru, several managers have filed grievances against Zulu, citing concerns about her management style while some of these managers have accused Zulu of initiating unfair disciplinary processes which include threats of suspension and disciplinary charges. Furthermore, she is accused of ignoring sexual harassment issues within these colleges which in turn have created an unsafe environment in the colleges. “Popcru has received numerous reports where complaints about sexual harassment or other forms of misconduct were ignored, creating an unsafe working environment… This action has resulted in many of the managers taking sick leave,” Ngwenya lamented.

As a result, the union said it wanted Masemola to intervene on these issues. However, responding to The Star’s media inquiry, police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, revealed that Popcru has not raised any concerns about Zulu over any allegations abuse of power even though labour unions enjoy an open-door policy with the national commissioner. “The National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has created an open door policy in having discussions with labour unions at any time. We call upon labour, if they have any issues with any senior manager or member, to immediately bring it to the attention of the General,“ said Mathe.