Popcru calls for urgent mental health reforms for police officers

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called for the immediate reforms to address the pressing mental health challenges faced by its members. This plea comes in the wake of a disturbing increase in the number of police officers committing suicide, a trend that raises urgent questions about the support systems for those protecting South African communities.

According to a recently released 2024 Mental Health Report, over 17.7% of SAPS members have actively sought help for mental health conditions, which range from depression and anxiety to bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The data underlines the escalating mental health crisis within the ranks, which is further exacerbated by rising crime rates and unprecedented levels of stress, trauma, and violence that operational officers must contend with daily. Thulani Nsele, national treasurer of Popcru, highlighted the grave concern over the limited budget allocated for mental wellness initiatives within SAPS.

“The horrific situations they encounter and the dangers they face working at the front lines every day are taking a very heavy toll on their mental well-being,” Nsele stated. He emphasised that inadequate psychological support and existing policies often do more harm than good. Amidst these challenges, Popcru is advocating for a comprehensive enhancement of the Employee Health and Wellness Programme (EHWP), which they claim is critically under-resourced and ill-equipped to meet the growing mental health needs of its members. “To address the situation, the government must increase funding and resources for the EHWP, ensuring that all officers receive the necessary support to cope with the stress of their work,” Nsele asserted.

To create a more supportive environment, the union argues that debriefings for officers who regularly encounter traumatic events should not only be mandatory but also occur quarterly. This would include not only front-line officers but also senior officials and high-ranking executives. “Policies should ensure that the careers and progression of officers who attend these debriefings are not negatively impacted in any way,” he added, highlighting the importance of safe spaces for officers to receive proper mental health care. Nsele has also called for SAPS to initiate a mental health awareness campaign aimed at educating officers about the importance of mental health.