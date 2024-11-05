Popcru leader criticises SA’s coalition government as a ‘forced marriage’

In an alarming characterisation of South Africa’s coalition system, Thulani Ngwenya, the president of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), has described the Government of National Unity (GNU) as a “forced marriage” fraught with constant disputes between its partners. His remarks follow a significant protest in Tshwane organised by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), and the lobby group AfriForum against the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

On a day that saw various political factions come together, the DA, FF Plus, and AfriForum marched from the Voortrekker Monument to Freedom Park, where they delivered a memorandum voicing their collective dissent. Notably, the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, also joined the protest, prompting widespread concern over the current political alignment within the GNU. As Ngwenya addressed over 400 Popcru members during the union’s four-day Central Committee meeting held at Birchwood Hotel, he stressed the urgent need for discussions to combat the effects of recent austerity measures and budget cuts.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Mid-Term Budget Statement revealed a slashing of the police budget for the 2024/2025 financial year from R124.5 billion to R113.6 billion, a staggering decline of 9% that raises critical questions about the government's commitment to public safety. While the correctional services budget saw a slight increase — from R27.2 billion to R27.8 billion — Ngwenya pointed out that this 2.18% hike pales in comparison to the current inflation rates, further endangering the effectiveness of South Africa’s penal system. “The GNU is like a forced marriage that no one wanted, where the husband and wife are constantly at odds over numerous disagreements. This household is in turmoil,” Ngwenya remarked.

He elaborated on how discrepancies among members have weakened the government’s approach to crucial issues, such as foreign policy, noting that statements made by DA leaders contradicted the president’s commitments to combat gender-based violence. Michael Shingange, deputy president of Cosatu, also condemned the government’s austerity measures, arguing that they are severely impacting the lives of its members. “We must fight austerity measures. Our members are not benefiting from the housing scheme. This is a scam,” he declared, stressing the importance of ensuring that public servants have access to housing — a promise made since 2004.

Shingange did not hold back on his criticism of the DA’s behaviour within the GNU, stating that Cosatu no longer recognises the ANC since it chose to align with the DA. “The DA has not lost its character in the GNU; they remain the opposition to our revolution,” he asserted, referring to the party’s continuing resistance to policy changes that benefit the marginalised. Shingange further indicated that the time to assume that all union members who fall within Cosatu will vote for the ANC has come to an end.