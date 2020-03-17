Popular Joburg clubs, eateries shut their doors in the face of Covid-19

Johannesburg - Popular Joburg hangout spots and clubs will shut their doors in light of the rising numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that South Africa had 62 confirmed cases of the virus that has swept across the globe since December. Popular Braamfontein bar Kitchener’s Carvery Bar announced it would close its doors until March 24 to assess the “best protocols to keep safe”. The Taboo Group, which owns the popular nightclubs Taboo, Onyx, and Rouge in Sandton and Rich in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said all its venues would be closed until further notice. But Sakhumzi Maqubela, owner of Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street, Soweto, said it was business as usual for the popular tourist hangout.

“My staff has been educated to keep their hands clean, hand sanitisers, not touch their faces and all of the basics and that they need to take vitamins to keep their immune systems strong, go to the doctors if they are sick and stay healthy and fit,” he said. Maqubela said he believed his restaurant could survive the pandemic for now.

“We have been running for 19 years and we’ve seen Sars and all the other diseases that have come and gone,” he said.

E-hailing taxi services Uber and Bolt have also implemented measures to encourage social distancing. An Uber spokesperson said it would be temporarily closing their Greenlight Hubs from today until April 6. The Greenlight Hubs are where drivers can get in-person help with answering questions and completing forms. “We want to protect the driver community, as well as the Uber customer support experts ” the spokesperson said.

Bolt South Africa country manager Gareth Taylor said the company also closed its driver centres until further notice. “Drivers operating on the Bolt platform have received direct communication reminding them of hygiene protocols."

