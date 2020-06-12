Popular Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser quits

Popular Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser has resigned from the station. Primedia Broadcasting announced on Thursday that the political analyst and host of the mid-morning show will leave the talk radio in two weeks. The station said Clement Manyathela will move from the Midday Report to take up the 9am slot from McKaiser. 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete said: “702 has spent a lot of time understanding what our listeners now - and of the future - are looking for. “We have valued Eusebius’s contribution and know that the next stage of his career journey will showcase his skills as a journalist, political analyst, writer and, of course, master debater.”

Manyathela said: “It is always challenging starting something new and I am grateful for the opportunity.

“I am looking forward to this new chapter of my broadcasting career, exploring new ideas and having an extended time to engage with our listeners.”

Although the station did not go into details about the loss of its leading host, Sunday World reported: “News of McKaiser’s resignation comes amid numerous allegations that the station was ill-treating its junior employees and was facing serious financial and leadership challenges at top management level”.

The newspaper further said it had learnt that 702 had slashed the salaries of some staff members by 30% and was releasing some presenters, which ultimately led to McKaiser to throw in the towel.

The station has moved fast to reshuffle its line up following the departure of McKaiser.

Besides Manyathela being elevated, Mandy Weiner also returns to the Primedia Broadcast team, hosting the Midday Report.

“This is a homecoming for me. 702 is where I started my career and it nurtured and moulded me into the journalist I am today,” said Weiner.