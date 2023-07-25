Possible insurance hit-list uncovered as two suspects are arrested in the Eastern Cape

Johannesburg – After an SAPS investigation, insurance fraud is alleged to be behind the murder of 35-year-old Lonwabo Mbixane earlier this year. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Mbixane in April 2023.

“It is alleged that at about 10.40pm, Mbixane was outside a house on Avenue B in New Brighton with one other person when he was fatally wounded. A case of murder was opened for investigation. “As the investigation unfolded, the police established that the motive for the murder was for an insurance claim that was taken out on the deceased. “Neither the victim nor his family were made aware of such a claim prior to his demise,” said Naidu.

Azola Bhuqa, 41, who is alleged to be the mastermind, along with Siphosethu Kaya, 22, were arrested on Saturday, July 22, 2023, and charged with murder. The suspects appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 24, 2023, and were remanded in custody until July 31, 2023. “Investigators are busy probing possible links to other ‘hit’ murders by the suspects in the Nelson Mandela Bay area,” said Naidu.