Possible murder-suicide claims Mpumalanga wife and husband

Johannesburg - What police believe to be a family misunderstanding between husband and wife has resulted in an apparent murder-suicide. The couple lived at the Kromdraai Farm in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

The police said that they cannot rule out the possibility that the husband might have shot his wife and turned the gun on himself, but this will be revealed by the outcome of the investigation. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that according to information, the 42-year-old husband, who is employed and residing at Kromdraai Farm, invited his 34-year-old wife, who was staying at Ebeneser Farm, to his residence on Sunday night. On Monday, family members could not reach the couple on their phones and started a search party to find them.

"Information was received that gunshot sounds were heard from the couple's place. On further investigation, the couple were found lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor at about 8am. "A firearm with 15 live rounds and three empty cartridge cases were also found next to the couple," said Mohlala. Mohlala said the wife was declared dead by medical practitioners on the scene, while the husband was rushed to hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at about 2am.