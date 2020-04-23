Postmortem report says body of Soweto man had no injuries that back his police brutality claims
The Star reported a few days ago that Ipid was investigating a murder case after the man's father opened a case of murder, saying his son had been assaulted by the police.
However, a case of assault had not been registered.
Raburabu had said at the time that the information they got from the police was that the father reported the case on Sunday, the day his son died.
"According to the police, the man said his son arrived home limping on the day of the assault. When he asked him what happened, he told him that he had just been assaulted by the police who were in a Golf 7 and a patrol car."
"No one had witnessed the alleged assault and the father took his son to the clinic where he was given medication and sent home. He died at home a few days later and that's when a case was opened."
Raburabu said the family of the man was not happy with the pathologist's report as they believe that he had indeed been assaulted by police officers.
"The father said he saw the a police vehicle drive by after his son said he was assaulted. However, to establish if he was indeed assaulted is difficult now as the medical evidence says there was no assault.
"There was not even a witness to the alleged assault. Police also wanted to know why the father did not open the case after the alleged assault and why he stayed with the child for so long when he was injured and not call an ambulance even though his condition was getting worse to the point of him dying at home."
Raburabu said although the allegation of assault been dismissed by a postmortem report, they would still investigate to determine whether there was indeed any assault as the deceased had claimed.
The Star