Postmortem report says body of Soweto man had no injuries that back his police brutality claims

By Botho Molosankwe

Johannesburg - The Soweto man who had accused the police of assaulting him then died a few days later did not even have a single injury on his body to support his claim of police brutality.
In fact it was found that the 23-year old old had died of natural causes at home.

This was according to the police watchdog body Independent Police Investigations Directorate (Ipid) which has been investigating the case since the claim was made a few days ago.

Ipid's Roby Raburabu said a postmortem did not support the man's claim as the pathologist said the he had died of natural causes.

"He said the deceased had blood in the brain which is consistent with someone who had suffered a stroke. He said he did not find any evidence of assault.

"There was not even a blunt force trauma to the head or anywhere nor wounds or injuries on his body.

"Before releasing the report, he had spoken to the father of the deceased to get his son's medical history because the information he had been supplied with that the deceased had been assaulted did not correlate with his findings," Raburabu said.

The Star reported a few days ago that Ipid was investigating a murder case after the man's father opened a case of murder, saying his son had been assaulted by the police.

However, a case of assault had not been registered.

Raburabu had said at the time that the information they got from the police was that the father reported the case on Sunday, the day his son died.

"According to the police, the man said his son arrived home limping on the day of the assault. When he asked him what happened, he told him that he had just been assaulted by the police who were in a Golf 7 and a patrol car."

"No one had witnessed the alleged assault and the father took his son to the clinic where he was given medication and sent home. He died at home a few days later and that's when a case was opened."

Raburabu said the family of the man was not happy with the pathologist's report as they believe that he had indeed been assaulted by police officers.

"The father said he saw the a police vehicle drive by after his son said he was assaulted. However, to establish if he was indeed assaulted is difficult now as the medical evidence says there was no assault.

"There was not even a witness to the alleged assault. Police also wanted to know why the father did not open the case after the alleged assault and why he stayed with the child for so long when he was injured and not call an ambulance even though his condition was getting worse to the point of him dying at home."

Raburabu said although the allegation of assault been dismissed by a postmortem report, they would still investigate to determine whether there was indeed any assault as the deceased had claimed.

