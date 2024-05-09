Postponement of elections will cost the country R500 million

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has argued that the requested postponement of the national elections later this month would cost the country more than R500 million.

This comes as the newly formed Labour Party lodged a court bid to have the elections moved to a later date due to issues with its registration and delays caused by alleged IEC technical glitches. Last month, the Electoral Court dismissed the application by the Labour Party and two other parties calling for the elections to be deferred. The IEC, in its court papers filed with the Constitutional Court, says the country will spend more than R500 million to postpone what is believed to be the country’s most fierce elections later this month.

This court bid comes just under 20 days before the elections on May 29 as the commission opposes an application launched by the Labour Party. The party has, in the past few weeks since raising the matter, claimed that it couldn’t meet the deadline to submit its candidate list because of technical issues with the IEC’s online portal. The Labour Party, alongside Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT) party and the African Alliance of Social Democrats (AASD), are the main applicants in the legal tussle to get the IEC to move the elections.

After failing to convince the Electoral Court last month, the Labour Party and two others subsequently approached the Constitutional Court, hoping to secure a favourable outcome. In the matter before the apex court, the commission argued that its online portal was fully functional and put the responsibility back to the affected parties. On Wednesday, legal counsel for the Labour Party argued that the claims made by the IEC that its online portal worked perfectly were not true.