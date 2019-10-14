Prasa spends R5m on legal fees to avoid paying R20m to cleaning firm









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Millions of rand are being wasted through the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) bid to avoid paying a court order of over R20million - interest included - to a company it allegedly owes. This was the contention made by legal representatives of Mbita Consulting - the company which hauled Prasa to court over payment allegedly owed to it for cleaning work done for the state-owned entity at over two dozen train stations from November 2012 to July 2017. In a South Gauteng High Court judgment published last week, Judge Brian Spilg ordered Prasa to immediately pay Mbita R971 098, which was the last invoice of July 2017 for services rendered at stations that month. Prasa was also ordered to pay Mbita’s legal costs. However, the original order Judge Spilg made in July this year - which granted Mbita the R15.9m it sought plus an additional 10% a year interest from November 2015, bringing the total to roughly R24m - is to be suspended pending the outcome of Prasa’s rescission of judgment application.

A legal representative for Mbita, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “In legal fees fighting us to date, Prasa has spent R4.8m of taxpayers’ money.

“Our original claim was for R16m, interest is now R8m, which makes it R24m. Adding the R4.8m in legal fees, makes it R29m. Prasa was invited to settle at R14m in 2016 and R17m this year.”

Prasa had argued in court papers that it had paid Mbita, and was asked by Judge Spilg to provide proof of such payment, which it failed to do.

This drew the anger of the judge, who said: “Whereas litigation sometimes is a matter of one party blinking first, courts are not challenged in that way. Courts do not blink. They apply the law. The law is clear. If the defence is payment then it must be demonstrated.”

However, in an emailed response to The Star on Friday, Prasa was adamant that it did not owe Mbita and had, in fact, paid the company, despite not providing proof in court.

“Prasa does not owe any money to Mbita. The fact that there are cases before court means that there is a dispute between the parties.

“Until the dispute is fully ventilated in court, Prasa does not owe and will not pay anything to Mbita,” the entity said, despite being ordered to immediately pay just under R1m.

It rebuked claims that it was fighting a losing battle against Mbita, adding that Prasa went to court “to protect its assets and money from unjustified claims”.

“Prasa has appeared in court no less than eight times and had been granted costs against Mbita. The huge costs that Mbita now owes Prasa are currently being prepared for taxation.

“We have not spent the amount you allege (R4.8m). Be that as it may, part of the costs spent by Prasa is recoverable from Mbita as they have lost so many rounds of this on-going case.”