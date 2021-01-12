Pray for Covid-19 to end, Kelly Khumalo urges South Africans

Johannesburg - Singer Kelly Khumalo says people can call her crazy but she won’t stop urging them to pray for Covid-19. Khumalo also questions why the government is not asking people to pray for the end of the deadly virus. With South Africa recently exceeding the 1 million mark of Covid-19 cases, the award-winning singer has urged the nation to pray to God to intervene. Weighing in on the global pandemic, the songstress encouraged people to pray, insisting that the world “needs God more than ever”. Taking to social media on Monday, the Jehovah singer said people could call her “crazy” but she wouldn’t stop urging South Africans to seek divine intervention to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video clip posted on her Instagram page, the star can be heard saying: “Beloveds, our people are dying … Yes, we have to social distance, keep our masks on.

“I’m sure with the alcohol ban things are going to go down. But I don’t hear a lot of government officials calling us to prayer.

“I feel that we need God more than ever at this point. Again, I know a lot of you will certify me a crazy person.

“I need to ask you guys to call on the Lord, because no scientist is going to create a miracle at this point. We need God himself.”

This is not the first time Khumalo has made a plea to South Africa to seek divine intervention for Covid-19.

In April, the emotional singer took to social media, alleging that she was summoned to ask everyone to pray.

“Hi everyone. I have been asked to ask you, all of you.

“I don’t care which part of the world you are at, I’ve been summoned to ask you guys to get on your knees and tell God what you want out of this situation,” Khumalo said at the time.

“I haven’t stopped crying and I am just asking you to get on your knees right now and tell God what you want out of this situation.”

