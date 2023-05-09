Pre-negotiation talks between the army and forces start in Sudan

Johannesburg - The South African government has welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which commenced in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. According to Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), South Africa further joined the AU in commending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US for facilitating and hosting the pre-negotiation talks, as well as the two Sudanese parties for their direct engagement with each other across the table.

Monyela said South Africa reiterated the centrality of the AU and IGAD in the pre-negotiation and subsequent talks to ensure long-lasting solutions to the challenges faced by Sudan. “South Africa further commends the role played by the president of South Sudan, HE Salva Kiir, African leaders and others who worked tirelessly to negotiate several ceasefire agreements between the parties. “This is in keeping with the principle of African solutions to African problems. In this regard, South Africa hopes that the AU and IGAD will continue to play a central role in the current and subsequent talks.