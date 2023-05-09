Independent Online
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Pre-negotiation talks between the army and forces start in Sudan

Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Published 4h ago

Johannesburg - The South African government has welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which commenced in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

According to Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), South Africa further joined the AU in commending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US for facilitating and hosting the pre-negotiation talks, as well as the two Sudanese parties for their direct engagement with each other across the table.

Monyela said South Africa reiterated the centrality of the AU and IGAD in the pre-negotiation and subsequent talks to ensure long-lasting solutions to the challenges faced by Sudan.

“South Africa further commends the role played by the president of South Sudan, HE Salva Kiir, African leaders and others who worked tirelessly to negotiate several ceasefire agreements between the parties.

“This is in keeping with the principle of African solutions to African problems. In this regard, South Africa hopes that the AU and IGAD will continue to play a central role in the current and subsequent talks.

“South Africa reiterated its call for both parties to negotiate an agreement that would end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

“South Africa believes that a peaceful Sudan, led by a civilian government, is essential not only for Sudan but also for the broader region and the continent,” said Monyela.

The Star

