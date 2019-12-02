Precious Ramabulana's alleged murderer appears in court









Aubrey Manaka, the man accused of raping, robbing and killing Capricon TVET College student Precious Ramabulana. Picture: @kenneth_moela Twitter · Johannesburg - The man suspected of raping and stabbing to death student Precious Ramabulana, 21, made his first appearance in a packed Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Monday. Aubrey Manaka, 28, was arrested last week after allegedly being found with the Capricon TVET College student's phone. He faces charges of murder, rape, housebreaking with the intent to commit rape and aggravated robbery. There are allegations that Manaka has a pending rape case against him. However, police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said although it had been reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was the one who revealed that information, they as the police have not been able to confirm he had indeed stated that.

Even if it was indeed true that the alleged murdered had a pending rape case, Naidoo said, that was something police would not be able to comment on at this stage.

"We cannot be commenting on pending cases or previous convictions as that could influence the outcome of the matter. If there is a pending case against him, we can't speak about that now.

"We can only talk about that if we want to oppose bail and we bring that up or during aggravation of sentence if he has been convicted," Naidu said.

Ramabulana, final year Business Management student, raped and stabbed multiple times inside her rented room in Mokomene, Botlokwa, two weeks ago.

Ramabulana’s aunt Rudzani Mashotha, 35, said her niece called her that night, crying.

“She said she was seeing a shadow of a hand protruding from the window of her room. She also said she could hear footsteps of a person doing ups and downs,” Mashotha said.

“I then told her that we must pray, which we did over the phone,” she said.

Mashotha further said after the prayer, Ramabulana then called one of her friends who was her neighbour who then told her to come to her room.

“She responded by saying she cannot leave her room because she did not know if the perpetrator would be alone or with another person,” Mashotha added.

Scared and fearing for her life, Ramabulana then called her landlord who was away in Joburg.

After several attempts at getting help had proven fruitless, “I then told her to call the police. I am not even sure if she had the number,” Mashotha said.

“Her phone then went off and I thought maybe it was due to the network because the weather was drizzling a bit outside.”

Confused and scared, the aunt then sought help from the Dzanani local police station and she was instructed to call the Botlokwa local police station.

“The police said they would get back to me. At that time, it was around 3:00,” she said.

“At 5:15 the police got back to me and told me that Precious is no more,” Mashotha added.

The Star