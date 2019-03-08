File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg- Two people died and a pregnant woman together with her one year old child were injured when they were shot at in a drive-by shooting in Actonville, Benoni. One of the deceased was the husband of the pregnant woman.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Captain Ramothakhi Maqabe of the Ekurhuleni Central Cluster, a witness told them a silver Opel Astra pulled over at Khan Crescent and the driver called a man to the car.

As they were still chatting, another car suddenly pulled over and the occupants walked towards the Astra and started shooting.

"Unfortunately the man who was called to the Astra died at the scene, “ he added

Maqabe said the driver of the Astra drove away but was followed by two other cars whose occupants continued shooting at the him. There was also fire coming from the Astra, Maqaba said.

“The driver was hit on the body and lost control of the vehicle which collided with a gate pole. He died at the scene,” Maqabe said

“Inside the Astra was a wife of the deceased and who is pregnant and a one-year-old child,” he added

The pregnant woman and a one-year-old sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital in a stable condition.

During the shooting, Maqabe said one of the suspects was shot on the upper body.

He went to seek treatment and the community alerted the police who arrested him and confiscated a 9mm pistol and live ammunition.

“A profile was done on the suspect and it was found that he is wanted for pointing of firearm and was also once convicted for possession of unlicensed firearm,” Captain Maqabe said