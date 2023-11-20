Premeditated murder accused to remain behind bars for allegedly stabbing colleague

Two cases involving two men captured on video stabbing a colleague and a wife, respectively, were postponed yesterday. The case of a Sibanye-Stillwater 7 Shaft mine employee Boinehelo Lefefa, who allegedly stabbed to death his colleague Alcino Macovo before taking a selfie with his dead body was postponed to Thursday.

Lefefa made a brief court appearance in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court test. He is facing a charge of premeditated murder. About two weeks ago, a horrific incident was captured on video apparently showing Lefefa, 43, tearing open Macovo’s abdomen, revealing his intestines. It is reported that he also attempted to behead him. This brutal incident took place at Leseding Hostel, where both men resided.

Boinehelo Lefefa(43) appears at the Westonaria magistrate court for stabbing his colleague to death and taking a selfie with the corpse. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers Last week, legal proceedings were delayed as Lefefa needed to find a legal representative, after telling the court that he did not wish to use a State-provided lawyer. A colleague, who wanted to remain anonymous, told “The Star” that the mine company was partly to blame for the incident. The mine was accused of favouritism in dealing with a labour dispute between the two employees. “Lefefa and Macovo had an incident while underground in June which led to a fight. Lefefa poured water on Macovo by mistake. Macovo assaulted Lefefa underground.

“A disciplinary took place and Lefefa was charged. As employees, we blame the company for causing the rift between the two men. Lefefa felt it was wrong for the company to charge him and for the deceased not to be fired,” said the colleague. The source added: “Lefefa felt aggrieved, hence exhausting all the internal disciplinary processes, up to the SAPS, which postponed the arrest of the deceased four times. “The company code states that if anyone assaults another person, they will be dismissed. How come this code did not apply to the deceased?”

However, Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted refused to comment on the allegations. “I’m afraid that we are unable to comment on the allegations made in your questions at this time. “The alleged perpetrator was arrested and the incident is being investigated by the SAPS, with our full support and co-operation,” said Wellsted.

He said everyone at Sibanye-Stillwater was deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific incident which happened outside Lesedi Residence at the mine’s Kloof operations. “The accused allegedly committed this heinous crime in broad daylight, with onlookers who captured the incident, and the pictures and videos were circulated on social media. “The accused handed over the knife to the police and is currently in custody, while the case has been postponed for legal representation and formal bail application,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Meanwhile, attempted murder accused, University of the Western Cape (UWC) student, Ntembeko Myalo, provisionally abandoned his bail application yesterday morning, reserving his right to apply for it at a later stage. Myalo is charged with the attempted murder of his wife, a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student, and was expected to apply for bail at his second appearance, but his Legal Aid lawyer informed the court of the accused’s decision. Myalo also asked the court to refer his client to a district surgeon as further medical issues have come up.

“The accused has a head injury, which he sustained before his arrest. He further asked his client to be referred for mental assessment,” said NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. In the incident that was also captured on a video footage, Myalo was seen apparently stabbing his wife multiple times at a students’ residence, leaving other students traumatised. The horrific incident occurred just hours after students protested against gender-based violence at the University of the Western Cape.