Premier Fishing Abalone Farm: Dr. Iqbal Survé Reinforces Commitment to Growth and Sustainability

Dr. Iqbal Survé, Chairman of Sekunjalo, recently conducted a town hall meeting at Premier Fishing’s abalone farm in Gansbaai, Cape Overberg. The town hall meeting served as an opportunity for direct engagement with employees and reinforced Sekunjalo’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovation. Engagement and Employee Recognition

During the town hall, Dr. Survé commended employees for their dedication and hard work, stressing their vital role in the company’s success. Survé expressed his happiness at being able to meet them face-to-face again and his gratitude for the opportunity to engage with them in person. “I want to thank all of you for what you do for the company,” Dr. Survé stated. “It’s been a while since the establishment of this company, and I am very happy to have the opportunity to meet with you again. You’re welcome to speak with me anytime.” Dr. Survé also shared a message from Aziza Amod, Chairperson of Premier Fishing and Marine Growers, who acknowledged the workforce’s contributions to the farm’s operational and financial success.

Investment and Commitment Highlighting Sekunjalo’s financial commitment, Dr. Survé outlined the company’s sustained investment in the abalone industry over the past two decades. He revealed that Sekunjalo has invested approximately R550 million in the business, including R200 million in the initial 10 years and an additional R350 million over the past seven years. “The abalone business is challenging and does not generate significant profits,” he explained. “Whatever the business earns, we reinvest into expanding the farm. This has been a substantial commitment, reflecting our dedication to job creation and the sustainability of the industry.”

Open Communication and Transparency The town hall format enabled employees to ask questions and engage openly with Dr. Survé. He reassured them that their voices were valued and encouraged transparency. “In the past, I’ve made it a point to visit all the businesses and meet the teams at least once a year. This is your chance to ask questions, whether in front of management or privately,” he said. Touring the Farm

Following the meeting, Operations Manager Jean-Pierre Coetzer, who has been with the company for 25 years and began his career at the farm at age 16, led a tour of the facility. This included showcasing the hatchery and explaining the various operational stages. Dr. Survé and his team observed firsthand the employees’ expertise and dedication to their work. Leadership in Sustainable Aquaculture The abalone farm, established over 18 years ago, stands as one of the largest and most advanced aquaculture facilities on the African continent. The farm incorporates cutting-edge infiltration systems and genetic science in its hatchery. Notably, it is the first aquaculture farm in South Africa to implement solar power, aligning with Sekunjalo’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

“Energy costs are one of the largest expenses in this industry, outside of animal feed,” Dr. Survé explained. “Investing in solar power has allowed us to reduce costs while supporting green initiatives, which will remain a priority as we expand.” A Legacy of Excellence Established in 1952, Premier Fishing is the largest black-owned and managed fishing company in South Africa. Its abalone farm, operational for over 18 years, benefits from its prime coastal location, which supports optimal growth of Haliotis midae (South African abalone). With a current production capacity of 120 tons per annum and 165 tons currently on the farm, the company aims to reach 200 tons within the next three years.

The farm spans two pieces of land totaling 9.7063 hectares, with an additional 1.3459 hectares leased from the Department of Public Works. The solar panels installed on-site generate 286KVA, reinforcing the farm’s commitment to energy efficiency. Forward Momentum As the visit concluded, Dr. Survé reiterated Sekunjalo’s determined commitment to the abalone farm and its employees. His message of sustainability, innovation, and collective growth resonated with the workforce, strengthening their confidence in the company’s future.