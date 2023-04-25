Premier Lesufi stops plan to cut funds to NGOs, NPOs

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is intervening to halt millions of rand being withdrawn in crucial funding to vital non-profit organisations. A number of NPOs looking after those needing care due to living with disabilities, said they would battle to stay open after the Gauteng department of social development pulled their funding, saying that the money will be spent in other programmes including fighting the scourge of drugs, especially nyaope.

The department has withdrawn R416 million in funding. Concerned organisations and political parties fear that the funding cut could lead to a situation similar as the Life Esidimeni tragedy, where 144 patients died in psychiatric facilities in Gauteng amid the Health Department’s “cruel decision” to move patients to facilities that did not meet the required standards. That decision was harshly criticised, and a judicial inquiry found out that the dignity of patience was violated.

Lesufi said he has halted the process, citing that this was a misunderstanding by some organisations and the provincial department of social development. He announced that he would be meeting Gauteng social development MEC Mbali Hlophe, and other officials today. “I am meeting the MEC today together with the department’s chief financial officer so that they can explain to me the decision they have taken. I want to assure the sector that we are not going to be reckless, and harm the (social) contract.

“I am putting my head on the block that this will not proceed… And officials must know that I have taken that decision,” Lesufi said. Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz, speaking to a talk radio show host, said there have already been serious consequences. “The 48 organisations who joined our coalition and provide basic services across the board, ranging from the elderly, epilepsy, the physically and mentally disabled, and many others are closing their doors already,” Kravitz warned.

Chriselda Bunu, assistant director at Joburg Child Welfare, said they received no warning about the funding cut. “It was only when organisations needed to sign their new service-level agreements (SLA) that we discovered that this vital funding had been stopped,” said Bunu. Gauteng Care crisis committee chairperson, Lisa Vetten, said the overall budget allocated to NPOs was R2.3 billion, and there are four different programmes in that budget to which that money must be distributed.

“What the government is not telling us is that they have cut R416 million from programmes that provide welfare and social services to families and children. “They more or less kept the same amount of money that they called a ‘restorative service’, and they took the money that they’ve cut from the first two programmes and put it all in the programme called ‘development and research’. “So that’s what they don’t tell you… And they also don’t tell you what the consequences are after their decision to reprioritise,” said Vetten.