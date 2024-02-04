Premonition gave Lotto winner heads up over R121m Powerball Jackpot

What started off as a mere premonition of acquiring a new car and house, has now become a matter of when and where, for the Lotto winner who became an instant multimillionaire after winning the R121 million Lotto jackpot. The winner’s partner told Ithuba, the National Lottery Operator, following the announcement of the winning PowerBall draw 1479, drawn on January 26, that the partner had always been lucky throughout their time together.

However, not even they could have foreseen that their R45 online bet would emerge victorious and present them with the life-altering prize. The man had reportedly used the winning combination thanks to using birth dates of loved ones. Ithuba said the winner described the experience as a dream come true, especially considering that a month before they had a premonition of acquiring a new car and a home, and simply jotted down in a notebook, none the wiser that they would be able to get those things sooner than imagined.

Thankfully, the winner maintained a grounded perspective as they reportedly described the win as an opportunity to secure generational wealth and create a lasting legacy for their family. This, as they explained how the family had faced some adversity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. “This win embodies the dreams of the National Lottery, bringing joy, hope, and life-altering opportunities to our players. Congratulations to our newest multi-millionaire on their journey to newfound wealth,” said Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.