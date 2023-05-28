President Ramaphosa appoints three-member panel to probe docking of Russian vessel

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a three-member independent panel to inquire into the circumstances of the docking of the Russian vessel known as “Lady R” in Simon's Town, Western Cape, in December 2022. It has been alleged that the Russian ship that docked at Simon's Town Naval Base left South Africa loaded with weapons, according to the US government.

This comes after US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety II told media in Pretoria two weeks ago that Washington had established the vessel was loaded with weapons while docked at the naval base in December last year. Since then, there have been varying reports on the matter, with President Cyril Ramaphosa establishing a panel that comprises Judge Phineas Mojapelo as chairperson, as well as advocate Leah Gcabashe and Enver Surty. It has been reported that through this inquiry, the government seeks to establish the circumstances that led to the docking of the ship, the alleged loading of cargo and its departure from Simon’s Town from December 6-9, 2022.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwneya said additionally that this panel would evaluate whether constitutional, legal, or other obligations were complied with and make recommendations on any steps that may need to be taken in light of its findings. "The president decided to establish the inquiry because of the seriousness of the allegations, the extent of public interest and the impact of this matter on South Africa’s international relations. The panel will finalise its investigation within 6 weeks of its appointment and will be expected to submit its report to the president within 2 weeks of concluding its work. The panel may request an extension of this timeframe should it be necessary," Magwenya said. Last week, Minister of Defence Thandi Modise reiterated her statement that nothing was loaded on the Russian ship, which is now the subject of a probe by the Presidency.

Independent Media reported that Modise said the Russian ship docked in Simon’s Town last December to handle material that was ordered in 2018. She indicated that records and Sars documents would be made available to the inquiry that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, adding that she deliberately used the term "fokol" to prove her point. "I will reiterate what I said: we put fokol on that ship. I deliberately asked to use the word ‘fokol’ because there was nothing," she said.