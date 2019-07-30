File picture: Independent Media

A Pretoria man could find himself behind bars if he continues to refuse to reinstate his estranged wife, whom he’s been in the process of divorcing since 2015, on his medical aid. The North Gauteng High Court has given the man until next week to return the woman to his medical aid - failure to do so will result in him serving a 30-day jail term for contempt of court.

In a judgment delivered last week, Acting Judge Elmarie van der Schyff found the man to be in contempt of an order of December 11.

He was dragged before the judge by the estranged wife, who argued for contempt of court on grounds that he had removed her from the medical aid despite a 2015 interim judgment.

“The respondent is committed to imprisonment for a period of 30 days, which is wholly suspended for a period of 12 months, on condition that the respondent adds the applicant as a beneficiary on his medical aid fund within 15 days of this order,” Judge Van der Schyff ruled.

The woman, who suffered a heart attack seven years ago and cannot afford chronic medication, instituted divorce proceedings in 2015.

In September of that year, the parties agreed that she would remain on the medical aid for six months after the divorce. This agreement was made an order of the court.

With the matter still dragging, the estranged husband first removed the woman from the medical aid in September 2016. She was reinstated following a court ruling.

After a second removal late last year, Judge Cassim Sardiwalla again directed the man to comply fully with the 2015 order.

The man’s last attempt to stop paying for the woman earned him the contempt judgment and the possibility of jail time.

“The fact that he disregarded the Judge Sardiwalla order indicates a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the dignity of the court,” Judge Van der Schyff said.

“The question remains as to why the respondent never approached the court with an application to vary the order when it became apparent that the divorce would not be finalised in six months (a change in circumstances), but reverted to self-help.”

The man’s argument that he could no longer afford to pay his estranged wife’s premiums was shot down.

Judge Van Der Schyff reminded him that he still had obligations towards his legal wife.

The court found that the man, after pleading a “dire financial situation” and after terminating the estranged wife’s membership of the medical aid, went on to list another woman on the medical aid as a beneficiary.

All this took place in the very same month of November last year.