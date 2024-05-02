Previous low voter turnout in SA needs voter education

WHILE SA political parties are on a full election campaign mode gearing up for the May 29 polls, voter apathy among the youth remains a challenge. Statistics show that the number of registered voters has significantly dwindled following the 1994 first democratic elections that saw the dawn of democracy.

During the 1994 elections, voter turnout was at a high of 86.87% compared to 2019’s national elections that drew in only 66.1% of registered voters. In 2021, the last Local Government Elections, only 45.86% registered voters turned out, proving a consistent decline. However, Msaada Development, a non-profit organisation advocating for training and development, said voter education was the key to convince registered voters to go out and make their mark because voting empowers citizens and strengthens democratic institutions.

Its spokesperson, Fumani Shikwambana, said voting was not a luxury but a necessity. “It is generally accepted that the 2024 election is highly contested and it, therefore, becomes of vital importance that its outcome represents the true will of the electorate. “There is also a unique dynamic being introduced by the third ballot and the participation of independent candidates.

“There appears to be voter apathy, we need to encourage even those that have registered to show up on the day to cast their ballot,” he said. He added that the NPO would be rolling out a voter education campaign across the country tilted VovoVota, meaning revolution. “The vote is sacred, it is the cornerstone of the democratic state and the only tacit expression of the true will of the people. The vote is a response to the constitutional invitation of a participatory democracy, for the citizenry to the included in the democratic process,” he added.

He said the project, that started three months ago, was to work with organised youth formations and various groups focused on women empowerment. “We think these sectors are vital in mobilising society to take an interest in issues of national importance and promote inclusivity,” he said. He added that some of the challenges they faced to get the project of the ground were resources.

“We have had to work with whatever we have at our disposal, together with those who have partnered with us, with an understanding that the programme is about getting the country to work.” Asked why South Africa had a problem of voter turnout, Shikwambana said system failure to attract the younger demographic, across the party political spectrum, was the main problem. “The youth accounts for the majority of our population. Attracting the youth to participate would immediately bolster the overall turnout. The youth barely scratches the surface in the political system and if this does not change, things will only become more difficult in future.