Primary schools learners taught to be advocates of water, environment preservation

Pick n Pay School Club and Polyco’s Million Plus donated water bottles and lunch boxes made from recycling material to Grade 1 learners at five schools in Pretoria on Wednesday. The donation was made during Pick n Pay and Polyco’s launch of their Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), to encourage a recycling culture among South Africans through their schools recycling campaign which aims to educate, encourage and inform young learners about the importance of recycling.

The two sponsors donated hampers filled with a Polyco recycled plastic lunchboxes, water bottles, caps and T-shirts to 290 learners at Mahlasedi Primary School in Mamelodi, 140 learners at La Montagne Primary, 60 learners at Umthombo Primary, 120 learners from Arcadia Primary and 160 learners at Nong Primary School. Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni hosted Grade 6 learners from Ekukhanyeni Primary School to celebrate National Water Week at the OR Tambo Cultural Precinct in Wattville, Germiston, on Tuesday. National Water Week annually takes place from March 20 until the 26th. Amid water scarcity in parts of Joburg, the Department of Water and Sanitation said that water week is aimed at “educating the public about their responsibility in water conservation initiatives, raising awareness around the need to protect and conserve the country’s water resources”.