PrimeHive founder Primrose Skosana’s sweet entrepreneurial spirit

Johannesburg - With unemployment reaching astronomical figures, especially for the youth, the entrepreneurial spirit of young people like PrimHive founder Mbali Primrose Skosana is desperately needed, and she says she hopes her new business will create employment opportunities across the country. She established her company after two years of not gaining employment upon completing her diploma studies.

‘’I was confident that I would find a job straight after graduation, but that wasn’t the case. Doors were closed everywhere, and I had to force one open by establishing a cleaning solutions business. This was my way of taking charge of my situation and finding a way to earn my own money,’’ said Skosana. She says that trying to find capital for her new start-up was a stretch, forcing her to go back to the drawing board and re-imagine her business model. ‘’I knew that, like me, finding work was hard for several people, and I was determined to find a solution that would not only keep me in business but also create job opportunities for others, and that’s how PrimHive was born,’’ she said.

Skosana says that her tech start-up enables service providers to enlist their residential, commercial, and car cleaning services, which are matched with customers through the online store front across South Africa. ‘’PrimHive is an online on-demand cleaning service platform created to connect cleaning service providers to customers,’’ she said. The platform, marketing, and advertising costs are managed by PrimHive, which allows cleaning service providers to focus on their business offerings and ultimately grow their customer base without worrying about too much else.

‘’I know the struggles of working ‘’on’’ and ‘’in’’ your business as a start-up and not knowing where and how to find your customers. This is why our new online platform makes so much more business sense for young entrepreneurs,’’ said the entrepreneur. The platform has an affordable pricing model that removes the barrier to entry that several entrepreneurs struggle with when going to market. ‘’We are really excited about enlisting service providers across South Africa who are eager to earn and grow their business, and we encourage them to register their services on www.PrimHive.com,’’ she said.