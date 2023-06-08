Johannesburg - Popular music talent Prince Kaybee, whose real name is Kabelo Motsamai, says his first sexual experience with an old woman was fired up by older men. Speaking on his Twitter account, he was candid about the state of a boy's development, which he says is always at risk.

He detailed that he had sex when he was 14, and that was motivated by older men who claimed he had to prove himself. “I had sex for the first time at age 14 with a woman way older than me. The older gents motivated this, claiming I needed to prove myself. Not one broer asked me what my dreams and aspirations were and encouraged me to focus on my talents or school, not one,” he shared. He was responding to the following tweet, which claims that young boys always seek validation from older boys.

“Boys constantly seek validation from the older men they look up to; they drop hints on what they are up to. If you spend enough time with them, they will give you information on their lives, and you should express approval or disapproval.” “And this is the reality for most young boys today. I also wouldn't be that harsh on the older guys for pressing this agenda because it was done to them and it is all they know. Appalling beyond comprehension how the state of boy child development is at harm," said Motsamai. Besides being vocal about crucial subjects, the Banomoya hitmaker recently launched a wine named after his son, Milani.

Taking to Twitter, the music star wrote: “Milani Wine of South Africa. We are launching in a few weeks. Finally, the product is perfectly designed to meet premium standards. I present to you Milani wine by yours truly.” On his pinned tweet, he wrote: “My name is Prince Kaybee, founder of a proudly South African wine called Milani. Only 7000 bottles a year are available by order. It's an exclusive wine, harvested by hard-working men and women. Each bottle is signed and packaged by yours truly. We are laughing soon.” Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared details about Prince Kaybee and a vineyard.