Do women find bald men sexy? And if so, who ranks as the sexiest bald man in the world? It turns out women in fact do find bald men sexy with a whopping 88% of women agreeing that you don’t need hair to be a total stud.

A recent survey done by SEO agency Reboot showed that most women from around the world found bald men sexy. Women also voted Prince William as the sexiest bald man of the year, replacing Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel. Reboot carefully examined golden ratio facial proximity, cranial shine factor, voice attractiveness and global search interest, to produce a whole new ranking of the world’s sexiest bald men – all backed by science.

Prince William scored a show-stopping 9.88/10, elevating him to the top of the list. The Prince of Wales had 37 000 fans from around the globe scouring for ‘shirtless’ and ‘naked’ images of the British royal beauty. This was over 9,000 more fans than Vin Diesel had. Not only that, his smooth scalp scored a 74% for shine factor, his face a 72% score on the golden ratio and his voice an attractive score of 9.91 out of 10 – only second to NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who has the sexiest voice among those analysed. A recent survey, done by data connoisseurs at SEO agency Reboot, showed that the majority of women from around the world found bald men sexy. Women also voted Prince William as the sexiest bald man of the year, replacing Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel. Despite claiming the title of sexiest bald man in 2022, Vin Diesel has been dethroned in 2023, ranking in second place and receiving a final sexy score of 8.81/10. Nevertheless, the actor scored extremely well on all index factors, thus cementing his sex appeal.

Vin Diesel’s bald head ranked number one for shine factor out of all the celebrities compared as part of the study, with a score of 74%. Vin Diesel in action movie xXx. Additionally, his deep sultry voice scored an 8.83 out of 10 for attractiveness. Despite measuring close to the average height for males at 5ft9, this was not quite enough to beat Prince William’s impressive 6ft2 frame. Jason Statham featured third on the list. The UK actor is renowned for his good looks and charm, scoring him a total of 8.51/10.

Jason Statham was a top scorer in the facial symmetry category, with a score of 79%. | REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Statham is a winner when it comes to the golden ratio, with the top facial symmetry score (79%) on the list. The British actor also boasts 26,000 global yearly searches for him ‘shirtless’ and ‘naked’ to testify to his desirable physique and an appealing cranial shine factor score of 73%. Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson also managed to nail down a top-five place. After being named the ‘sexiest man alive’ by Glamour magazine’s 2023 November issue, it’s easy to see why the actor claimed a place within the top five on this list too. At 74, Samuel L. Jackson’s still got it, earning a 7.31 for overall sexiness. The 74-year-old appears to be ageing like fine wine, carrying a net worth of $250 million and scoring a golden ratio of 73%. With a deep and confident voice, the respected American actor achieves a 7.36 for vocal attractiveness, earning him an overall sexiness score of 7.31/10.

Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos landed fifth place. The world’s second richest man can now add ‘scientifically sexy’ to his list of appealing traits. Bezos scores an overall 7.12/10 for sexiness. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos, came in fifth. | REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing Despite standing at the shortest on the list at 5ft6, Bezos makes up for it in the public interest, in which over 52,000 people around the globe this year have been surprisingly curious in their search for ‘shirtless’ and ‘naked’ pictures of the billionaire, accumulating more fascination for his bared chest than any other celebrity on the list. Dwayne Johnson also earned himself a spot on the top-10 sexiest bald men list. | REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Rounding off the top-10 sexiest bald men were Michael Jordan (7/10), Dwayne Johnson (6.9/10), Shemar Moore (6.8/10), Shaquille O’Neal (6.5/10) and Terry Crews (6.3/10).