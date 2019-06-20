School feeding schemes and social grants have helped a large number of South African households survive tough times. File Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

About 100 principals from some of the underserviced areas of South Africa travelled to Sandton this week for a two-day intensive conference to discuss school nutrition. The Tiger Brands Foundation (TBF), established in 2011 provides nutritious meals in 94 non-fee paying schools across the country through its in-school breakfast programme. Through the programme the TBF serves approximately 70000 meals on an average school day.

The principals gathered under the theme “Beyond The Meal”.

“This is our third biennial principals’ conference. The previous conference, held in 2017, proved to be a major success with the principals, we are certain this year’s conference will only be better.

"Through this conference we are hoping to uncover the positive ripple effects of the programme from beyond a hot plate of breakfast in the morning,” said Eugene Absolom, director of the foundation.

“The biggest drive behind the work that we do as a foundation is to provide opportunities to school-going children in previously disadvantaged communities. In order to attain these opportunities, we believe it should start today, with good nutritious meals.

“We believe in the complete buy-in of the community surrounding these learners, from parents, residents, teachers, government and principals around the no-fee paying schools we have as beneficiaries. A conference of this nature then becomes incredibly important when you understand that these principals are the custodians of the vision we have for the country’s future, our youth,” said Absolom.

Principals heard from various stakeholders in multiple private and public sectors related to nutrition, education, collaboration and advocates for children’s rights.

Absolom said: “Through this we have come to a greater understanding of the sound long-term developmental advantages of a country adopting both morning and midday in-school nutrition programmes in our schools.”