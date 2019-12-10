The Johannesburg CBD was buzzing with SAPS officers, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and forensic investigators at lunch time on Monday after the police rearrested four suspects who escaped after appearing in court for different cases.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that one suspect was fatally shot, two were seriously wounded, one was in police custody and the fifth was at large.

“At this stage, preliminary information suggests that the suspects were armed with knives as two police members were stabbed. One officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries,” she said.

Peters said the police were not certain how the suspects entered court with knives as they were supposed to be thoroughly searched before being transported to court.

“The circumstances surrounding the escape are still sketchy as police are on the scene with other role-players, piecing together information.”

A homeless man who was across the road from the court during the incident told The Star that he was surprised when he saw the doors of the main entrance closed.

“I just saw the door being closed and someone running out and then there were gunshots coming from inside the court I’m not sure what happened but there was chaos inside,” he said.

Peters said that the police could not confirm the identities of the five suspects. However, they checked the court roll and some of the suspects were appearing on murder, robbery and rape charges.

She said there were no leads on where the fifth suspect ran to as police had not confirmed his identity.

“Details of the fifth suspect who is still at large will be circulated pending confirmation,” she said.

In February, two prisoners, Andisile Ncanyelo and Njabulo Thokozani Khumalo, escaped through the back entrance at the court building.

Ncanyelo, 29, was due to be sentenced for murder and attempted murder along with two accomplices, while Khumalo, 28 was due to appear for a pre-trial hearing on three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

The two escapees were being held at Johannesburg Prison.

In December last year, judges were on lockdown for an hour in the court after two awaiting-trial prisoners escaped, according to News24.