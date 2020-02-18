Johannesburg - Professor Adam Habib, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Witwatersrand, has resigned and will leave the institution in December.
Habib has accepted an offer to serve as the Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London from January 1, 2021.
The outgoing Vice-Chancellor said: “I was approached to apply for the SOAS position at the end of last year. I threw my hat into the ring and was surprised when they offered me the post. After much deliberation with my family and considerable engagement with the Wits Council and the Executive, I have agreed to accept the offer.
“My decision was not made lightly – I am a proud leader and champion of Wits University and South Africa, and will continue to fly these flags high.”
He said he would use his new role to strengthen ties between the South African and UK higher education sectors.