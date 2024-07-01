Progressive Caucus ‘effective opposition’ – ATM

The Progressive Caucus will undoubtedly remain effective despite the small number it now has, African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula said. Zungula was speaking to “The Star’’ on Monday during an interview on the future of the Progressive Caucus.

“We have committed to uniting on common progressive legislative issues and ensuring we hold the executive accountable. “Our effectiveness is not only a continuation of our previous efforts in Parliament, but is now bolstered by our increased numbers. We are confident in our ability to be successful and impactful,” he explained. On the question of whether he doesn’t feel betrayed by other parties that had initially thought of joining the Government of National Unity (GNU), the ATM leader said he would consider it a betrayal if those parties would abandon the progressive agenda within the DA-ANC coalition.

Zungula said it would be premature for the organisation to conclude that they have sold out or betrayed the cause of the people. “The critical factor is whether they continue to advance the progressive cause, regardless of the coalition they join.” He reiterated the importance of having a strong opposition party that would make sure it kept the governing parties in line and accountable.

“An effective democracy requires a robust opposition to hold the executive accountable. If all parties were to join the DA-ANC coalition, who would then provide the necessary oversight? “We take our role in Parliament very seriously. Our commitment is to ensure the government remains accountable while we advance the progressive agenda. We are dedicated to playing this role in our democracy,” Zungula said. This comes after four of their members left the caucus and formed part of the GNU.

All these political parties have been rewarded handsomely by President Cyril Ramaphosa with cushy executive jobs. The Progressive Caucus was now down to three parties with a collective of 99 seats in Parliament. United Democratic Movement was the first one to jump ship, followed by the PAC.